Dubai: Paris St-GErmain received a fresh concern ahead of their Championds League semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday as Kylian Mbappe limped off against Metz on Saturday after scoring twice. PSG won 3-1 and moved to the top of Ligue 1 but the knock to the France star will have them sweating.
Lille can return to the top of the French leahue if they wins at Lyon on Sunday.
Mbappe put PSG ahead in the fourth minute and defender Fabien Centonze equalised for the home side with a header just after the break.
But Centonze’s wayward pass allowed Mbappe to put PSG ahead with a deflected shot near the hour mark for his league-leading 25th goal. Striker Mauro Icardi’s penalty made it 3-1 in the 89th.
Mbappe came off moments earlier and coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the injury will not threaten Mbappe’s participation for the semi first leg at home to City on Wednesday.
“He’s took a dead leg in the thigh area. We hope it’s not too serious,” Pochettino said. “But Kylian was calm when he came off, even though a dead leg is always painful.”
Pochettino started with a strong side, including star forward Neymar and key midfielder Marco Verratti, who played the whole game as he needed match fitness following a spell out with coronavirus and minor injury.
“I’m happy Marco played for 90 minutes, he brings a lot to the team,” Pochettino said. “He’s got some of his energy back.”