It’s a big setback to lose him for the next few games, Barca coach Valverde says

Celta Vigo's midfielder Sofiane Boufal (right) checks on Barcelona's forward Ousmane Dembele after resulting injured during the Spanish league football match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on May 4, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Vigo, Spain: Striker Ousmane Dembele could miss Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Liverpool on Tuesday after sustaining a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 2-0 La Liga defeat at Celta Vigo.

Dembele, who missed two chances to score during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg, was one of few regulars to face Celta as coach Ernesto Valverde made 11 changes to the side that clinched the La Liga title last week.

However, the France forward, who has been plagued with muscle injuries since completing a 105-million-euro ($118 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, had to be taken off in the sixth minute.

Barca said in a statement the 21-year-old would undergo further tests on his right hamstring on Sunday.

“We’ll wait and see what the tests say tomorrow but obviously he’s a very important player for us and it’s a big setback to lose him for the next few games,” said Barca coach Valverde.