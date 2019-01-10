Dubai: The ‘Cave Boys’ from Thailand who had a rare opportunity to continue dreaming big following their presence at the opening week of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, have returned back home.
In keeping with the tournament theme of ‘Bringing Asia Together’, the organisers had organised travel for four members of the Wild Boars Football Academy to attend their nation’s opening match of the ongoing 2019 AFC Asian Cup against India, last Sunday.
At least three of these players — Chanin Viboonrungruang, Adul Samon and Ponchai Khamluang along with assistant coach Ekapol Chanthawong — continued their remarkable fairy-tale after they were given a rare opportunity to witness their Thai heroes open their campaign against India last Sunday.
“The three players and the assistant coach have gone back to Thailand,” one of the coaching staff from Thailand told Gulf News.
“We got a chance to meet them and I am sure they were inspired after meeting members of the national team. We were glad to have them spend time with us during the training session,” he added.
They were received by AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa who presented them with UAE 2019 mementos before the start of last Sunday’s match.
The quartet was also allowed to attend a training session of the War Elephants in Abu Dhabi, where they got to personally meet and interact with members of the Thai squad.
The entire world had waited in wishful anticipation as a full squad of players from the academy was bravely rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province in the middle of last year.