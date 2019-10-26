Barcelona striker had permission for treatment of troubled knee

Montevideo (Uruguay): Strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez have returned to Uruguay’s squad for international friendlies next month, the South American country’s football association has announced.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Cavani is fit again after a hip injury while Suarez returns after being given special dispensation to receive treatment on his troublesome right knee, according to reports. Both players missed Uruguay’s back-to-back friendlies against Peru this month.

Head coach Oscar Tabarez also recalled Flamengo midfielder Giorgian di Arrascaeta following successful knee surgery.

Others to return are striker Christian Stuani, midfielder Gaston Pereiro and defenders Bruno Mendez and Mathias Suarez.

The Celeste will meet Hungary in Budapest on November 15 and are expected to play another friendly against a yet-to-be-named opponent four days later.