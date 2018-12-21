His honours so far include one Japanese league and cup title apiece achieved in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He also won the league and cup double with Al Ain last season and was J-League Rookie of the Year in 2014. Kashima, who are also playing in this year’s Club World Cup, remember him fondly and he even popped in to the Antlers hotel to meet up with all his old teammates with whom he can converse in fluent Japanese. Not many foreigners playing the UAE have got a deal with European clubs in the past, the most high profile is probably Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini who joined West Ham from Al Jazira.