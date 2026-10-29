Bournemouth blitz Villa 3-0 to book Liverpool cup showdown

Bournemouth thrash Villa to secure Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash with Liverpool
Bournemouth swept Aston Villa aside 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday to reach the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, extending their winning streak to five matches under Marco Rose.
Amine Adli, Lewis Cook and Alvaro Rodriguez scored as the Cherries followed their victory at Manchester United with another emphatic performance, despite making eight changes.
Villa manager Unai Emery rotated even more heavily, changing nine players from the side that beat Manchester City.
His team suffered its first defeat in eight games, as per Sky Sports.
Adli gave Bournemouth the perfect start after seven minutes, converting Julio Soler’s cross to reward an energetic opening.
The visitors responded with chances of their own in an entertaining contest featuring 36 shots between the teams.
Leon Goretzka wasted a particularly promising opportunity, heading wide when unmarked before halftime.
Bournemouth punished that miss six minutes after the restart. Cook’s delivery slipped past goalkeeper Marco Bizot at his near post, doubling the advantage and leaving Villa with an increasingly difficult recovery.
Rodriguez settled the contest in the 69th minute, finishing low for his first goal in English domestic football after substitute Tyler Adams supplied the pass.
The victory sent Bournemouth into the competition’s last eight for the first time since the 2018-19 season and earned an away tie against Liverpool.
“We had eight changes today, and everyone played on a really good level. We are relentless, so it’s the attitude and the effort,” Rose told Sky Sports.
Emery defended his players’ approach but acknowledged their failure to convert opportunities.
“We created chances to score. We weren’t clinical. The third goal finished the match,” he said.
For Bournemouth, the result demonstrated that rotation need not interrupt momentum, combining attacking efficiency with another defensive success.
Bournemouth face Liverpool next at Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals during the week beginning December 14.
Rose identified Leeds as his side’s next challenge, while Villa must regroup after their unbeaten run ended in disappointment.