Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors bid farewell to their fans in Buenos Aires as the team headed to Madrid for the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate. The players and technical staff of Boca Juniors departed from the vicinity of La Bombonera stadium on Tuesday night and were greeted in the La Boca neighbourhood by supporters, who accompanied the bus amid chants and flares.
The crowd included members of La 12, a group of Boca supporters with a reputation for violence and hooliganism. The match was originally scheduled to be played on November 24 at Estadio Monumental, but the South American football confederation suspended it after River Plate supporters attacked the Boca Juniors’ bus with rocks, injuring several players. The final will now be held at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Sunday.