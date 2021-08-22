Dubai: Besiktas defender Fabrice N’Sakala collpased during yesterday’s Turkish Super Lig match with Gaziantep.
It was in the 70th minute of the match when the 31-year-old suddenly fell to the ground. Paramedics rushed on to the pitch before he was taken to hospital.
Besiktas say the left-back is “doing much better” however the cause is not yet known.
The shocking incident came two months after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euro 2020 group-stage match against Finland in Copenhagen.
Doing well
“The Congolese international left-back was taken to the hospital immediately. The early reports have shown that he is in better condition and doing quite well. Besiktas have thanked those football lovers who have shown concern,” the club said in a statement today.
The match which ended in a 0-0 draw where on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi made his debut for Besiktas.