Bayern Munich's coach Niko Kovac has been sacked. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: German champions Bayern Munich have parted company with coach Niko Kovac, a day after a 5-1 thrashing away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

A statement from Bayern said Kovac had gone after “mutual agreement” between him and the club, which dropped to fourth in the league after their heavy defeat.

Bayern president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action.

“I had an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of Bayern.” Defeat by Eintracht was Bayern’s second of the season but they have also drawn three matches.

“We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the double this past season,” added Rummenigge.