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Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend at Camp Nou, watch her reaction

Barcelona edged Al-Ahly 2-1 with Hamza Abdelkarim and Raphinha finding the net

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Barcelona's Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha (C) holds the trophy after Barcelona won the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy football match between FC Barcelona and Al Ahly FC at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on August 19, 2026.
Barcelona's Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha (C) holds the trophy after Barcelona won the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy football match between FC Barcelona and Al Ahly FC at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on August 19, 2026.
AFP

A viral romantic moment unfolded at Spotify Camp Nou when a lifelong FC Barcelona fan got down on one knee during the half-time break to propose to his girlfriend – and, with thousands of supporters watching, she said yes.

The emotional proposal turned an already special night into a double celebration, with the couple’s heartwarming moment quickly being shared across social media.

Barcelona edged Al-Ahly 2-1 on Wednesday evening with Hamza Abdelkarim, of Egypt, and Brazil’s Raphinha finding the net in the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy.

According to social media, Ali and Aya Karnib’s love story began in South Lebanon, where they have been together for six years. The couple first started dating while they were in 10th and 11th grade, and their relationship has grown alongside Ali’s lifelong passion for football.

For Ali, there could hardly have been a more fitting place to ask the biggest question of his life. Football has been a major part of his life since childhood, and he had reportedly been planning the surprise proposal for months.

His girlfriend Aya had no idea what was coming.

With the packed Camp Nou providing the backdrop, Ali took the opportunity during the break to get down on one knee and pop the question. Her emotional “yes” turned the stadium into the setting for a moment the couple are unlikely to ever forget.

The story was highlighted by Live Love Spain, which shared the couple’s journey with the caption: “From South Lebanon to Camp Nou, their love story just reached a whole new level.”

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footballBarcelona

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