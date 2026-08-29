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England pace quartet might keep Jofra Archer going until he is 40

Pacer says sharing the workload with Robinson, Tongue and Atkinson could extend his career

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AFP
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England's Jofra Archer (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling Pakistan's Ali Usman on day two of the second Test match at Lord's cricket ground in Leeds, London on August 28, 2026.
England's Jofra Archer (L) celebrates with teammates after bowling Pakistan's Ali Usman on day two of the second Test match at Lord's cricket ground in Leeds, London on August 28, 2026.
AFP

London: Jofra Archer said he might play "until I'm 40" thanks to the benefits of being a member of England's new-look fast-bowling quartet.

The ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan represents the first time Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson have all featured in the same England side.

Initial results have been impressive, with Pakistan dismissed for 171 and 135 in an innings defeat at Headingley last week before being skittled out for just 110 inside 38 overs on Friday's second day at Lord's, with England 261 runs ahead at stumps. 

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Express quick Archer bowled with genuine hostility Friday and arguably deserved a better return than 3-26 while seamer Robinson, his captain at county side Sussex, finished with the remarkable figures of 4-11 in 13 miserly overs.

"It's really nice having the extra seamers in the line-up. I could play until I'm 40 at this rate," said the 31-year-old Archer, whose career looked like it might be cut short by a succession of injuries.

"Each day it will be someone else's turn. Everyone was relentless, everyone wants wickets and it feels like no-one is ever going to be overworked because everyone shares the overs out."

He added: "If someone is feeling tired you can just tell Rooty (England captain Joe Root) and get swapped out. You get fresh, then you come back again. You don't have to do too much because someone is going to back you up until you find your feet again."

Archer was clocked at 94 mph (151 kph) and averaged 90.7 mph during a fearsome opening spell when he dismissed Shan Masood and troubled novice opener Azan Awais.

But a modest Archer insisted: "Nah, the speed gun isn't working properly.

"I saw some of them as I went back, it was nice to see but I've had times where I've felt better and never really had the speeds to show for it.

"I don't know who is up in the box working it but thanks, I'll take it."

Forecast heavy rain on Saturday could hamper England's efforts to extend their second innings 81-3, a total built on opener Emilio Gay's gritty 30 not out.

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