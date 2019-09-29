Kolkata: Bangladesh football team coach Jamie Day feels India are “a long way ahead” in terms of domestic structure and facilities and that will help them start as overwhelming favourites when the two sides meet in a World Cup qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on October 15.
Bangladesh, ranked 187 in the world, lost 1-0 to Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in their World Cup qualifying opener on September 10, the same day India held reigning Asian champions Qatar to a famous 0-0 draw in Doha.
“It will be a very tough challenge as India are ranked 83 place above us, and a long way ahead of us with domestic football and facilities available,” Day said.
Bangladesh take on Qatar at home on October 10 before locking horns with neighbours India five days later. They are at the foot of the five-team Group E. India find themselves in fourth position with one point from two matches. They lost 2-1 to Oman at home.