Less than a minute into play and Oman missed out on a great opportunity after Muhsen Al Ghassani drew a penalty from the first move. Iran’s Seyed Majid Hosseini tripped Al Ghassani from behind and the referee pointed it out to the spot. However, Iran goalkeeper Ali Reza Safarbeiranvand judged the effort from Oman captain Ahmad Al Mahaijri to perfection and made a diving save to his right.