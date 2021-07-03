FULL-TIME: England 4 Ukraine 0
We are done now. The stunner is Sterling didn't score. But happy days. Bring on Wembley!
Almost 5-0. this is silly. Jadon Sancho is on the end of the latest effort. 4/5-0 tell me the last time any team dominated as much.
England 4 Ukraine 0
What a day. 4-0 and back at home to Wembley. Brilliant game, brilliant day by the looks of it.
GOAL! England 4 Ukraine 0
Tremendous. I hate the term but Jordan Henderson thinks he has brought it home.
England 3 Ukraine 0
Easy street now for England as Kane almost makes it 4
England 3 Ukraine 0
Brilliant stuff. Harry got his nose in and now he is on fire. Declan Rice comes off for Jordan Henderson.
GOAL! England 3 Ukraine 0
Book your ticket home. Kane has made it real!!!!!!
Gimme a chance to keep up Harry!
GOAL! England 2 Ukraine 0
Bang! Maguire puts it to bed moments after the resart.
England 1 Ukraine 0
Still blowing my mind why Southgage does not start Grealish. This game would be in the bag rather than have a nation on tenterhooks. He is the Frank de Boer of the UK. Get rid...
England 1 Ukraine 0
Can they hold their nerve? We have seen England in many similar positions and flump. Jadon Sancho has been great. Let's turn to the future!
England 1 Ukraine 0
Solid finish after a backs-to-the-wall moment. England deserve their lead.
Half-time: England 1 Ukraine 0
These are nervy times now as Ukraine push forward. After those great endeavours early on, why are they now so deep?
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
Shaw is marginally offside as England break again. Then it is all Ukraine. I cannot call where the next goal is coming from.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
This is in the balance now as Ukraine step it up a gear
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
I do not like eating hats. I almost had a baseball cap supper right there. Brilliant save from Bushchan to keep Ukraine in the hunt.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
Harry has a nod but no joy. The England fans are all too happy despite the miss.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
It feels like it should be half time already but we are only approaching 30 mins.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
Almost time for a breather before Jadon Sancho sends the Ukranian alarm bells ringing. Don't see any more goals from either team soon.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
Time to keep your heads. Kyle Walker has a wobble and Jordan Pickford has to step up. Maybe the wake-up call England need so they are not to lazy.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
Engand are not even out of second gear and this looks won. Back to London and easy-peasy in Rome.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
This is silky from England. It looks like a steamroll occassion now. I call 4-0.
ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
Early goal... calm nerves... This isn't England. Red card and sloppy own-goal has to be on the cards.
GOAL! ENGLAND 1 UKRAINE 0
He got his napper down in the last game and now he is the hero. Harrry Kane gets on the end on a Sterling service and England are rolling!
ENGLAND 0 UKRAINE 0
Solid start for England as they ask early questions.
ENGLAND 0 UKRAINE 0
ENGLAND 0 UKRAINE 0
Off we gooooo!.
We know Denmark await after their 2-1 win over the Czechs. but now we have a belter in store.
England v Ukraine
Nervous much? I am and my boys are out! This is where is all really begins. Can Enland do it? We shall see.
EURO 2020
Business time!