Aguero stars for City as Liverpool and Chelsea make top four spot

Sergio Aguero scored twice on his final game at the Etihad Image Credit: Reuters

09:00PM



So Manchester City canter to another title (5-0), Liverpool and Chelsea take the Champions League spots. What a final day, thanks for watching...

Results

Arsenal 2 - 0 Brighton & Hove AlbionA

ston Villa 2 - 1 Chelsea

Fulham 0 - 2 Newcastle United

Leeds United 3 - 1 West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City 2 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 2 - 0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 5 - 0 Everton

Sheffield United 1 - 0 Burnley

West Ham United 3 - 0 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 2 Manchester United

08:57PM



GOAL: LEICESTER 2 SPURS 4

Gareth Bale bage another to condemn to fifth in the table. They got all Spursy again on the final day. Liverpool are third and Chelsea fourth. But what a finale for Aguero!

08:54PM



GOALS APLENTY

Fabian Schar secures a win for Newcastle as Arsenal defeat Brighton. Hal Robson-Kanu has also grabbed a late one as Leeds beat West Brom 3-1.

08:48PM



GOAL: LEICESTER 2 SPURS 3

Huge goal as that secures Champions League football for Liverpool and Chelsea. Gareth Bale bangs it in to get Tottenham into the Europa slots.

08:43PM



GOAL: CITY 5 EVERTON 0

Aguero grabs a second on his finale. I am having kittens. In another farewell Wijnaldum gets a big hug from Klopp ahead of his departure to Spanish pastures from Liverpool.

08:40PM



GOAL: LIVERPOOL 2 PALACE 0

Mane bags the three points and a place in the Champions League.

08:36PM



GOAL: AGUEROOO

What a fine finale for Sergio as he scores on his final bow at the Etihad. Glorious.

08:34PM



GOAL: ARSENAL 2 BRIGHTON 0

Pepe strikes twice to somewhat salvage a wreck of an Arsenal season. But bigger news..

08:28PM



Agony for Chelsea as Timo Werner has yet another goal ruled out for offside. Te guy must be on a recrd this season.

08:23PM



And here he comes. Massive applause for Aguero as he take to the Etihad field as a player for the last time. Emotional, but fitting somehow that fans wew allowed here to see this moment.

08:19PM



GOAL: CITY 3 EVERTON 0

While it has been limp from Everton, this is a stylish show from City. Dominant from back to front. No Aguero yet from the bench but it will happen soon.

08:15PM



GOAL: VILLA 2 CHELSEA 0

Chelsea are folding like an envelope. 2-0 as Anwar El Ghazi slots home from the penalty spot.

08:11PM



GOAL: LEICESTER 2 SPURS 1

Vardy smashes home again from the spot. Meaning Chelsea are in a spot of bother

08:07PM



KICK-OFF

And we go again, who will make the final step?

08:05PM



HALF-TIME SCORES

Phew, take a breath. As it stands Liverpool are third, Chelsea fourth and Leicester fifth...

Arsenal 0 - 0 Brighton

Aston Villa 1 - 0 Chelsea

Fulham 0 - 1 Newcastle United

Leeds United 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2 - 0 Everton

Sheffield United 1 - 0 Burnley

West Ham United 2 - 0 Southampton

Wolves 1 - 2 Manchester United

07:56PM



GOAL: WOLVES 1 UNITED 2

Mata has time to score from the spot befire the whistle.

07:54PM



GOAL: VILLA 1 CHELSEA 0

HUGE goal as Bertrand Traore puts Chelsa behind. One goal for Leicester and Chelsea are fifth. Half-time now and a massive 45 approaches.

07:51PM



GOAL: WOLVES 1 MAN U 1

Semedo levels up to silence the noisy neighbours

GOAL: LEEDS 2 WEST BROM 0

Phillips has Leeds on their way to three points v West Brom before half-time.

07:44PM



GOAL: LEICESTER 1 SPURS 1

Can't look away for a minute as Spurs level, meaning Chelsea are back in the race. Harry Kane's fine strike takes him to the top of the scoring charts.

07:40PM



GOAL: LIVERPOOL 1 PALACE 0

Mane gets on the end of a scuffle after some great play from Firmino to nod home. Vital. Liverpool move from fifth to third and Chelsea on the brink of missing out as it stands.

07:37PM



GOAL: WOLVES 0 MAN U 1

Elanga grabs the opener for the Premier League bridesmaids

GOALS! WEST HAM AND NEWCASTLE LEAD

Willock has put Newcaslte ahead as Steve Bruce enjoys a late-season revival, while Fornals strikes twice to dent West Ham's Europa hopes.

07:27PM



GOAL: Leeds 1-0 West Brom

Rodrigo gets this one to count with a tidy header against already-relegated West Brom

07:22PM



GOAL: LEICESTER 1 SPURS 0

Vardy scores from the spot to get the Foxes back in the top-four hunt.

07:20PM



GOAL: CITY 2 EVERTON 0

Gabriel Jesus gets the match done inside 15 minutes. Get the key men off Pep for the Champions League final.

07:18PM



GOAL: CITY 1 EVERTON 0

Kevin De Bruyne gets the party started at the Etihad. Oh, hold on..

07:16PM



So close to throwing another spanner in the Liverpool season. Andros Townsend breaks clear and fires wide with only the keeper to beat. But we have a goal elsewhere...

07:12PM



West Ham are in the hunt for a Europa League spot, but nothing doing so far against Southampton. Leeds have had a Harrison goal ruled out of offside against West Brom. Don't worry, the goals are coming...

07:09PM



Crystal Palace force Liverpool on the backfoot with Alisson making two vital stops. This will be eventful as both sides are going for it.

07:03PM



KICK-OFF

Away we go in 10 games. We are in for a finale to remember!

06:41PM



With 10 games on the go, expect a flurry of goal alerts rather than my eloquent chit-chat, for which I can only apologies - or say you are welcome... 20 mins to go.

06:37PM



Obviously the other big news is that fans are back to roar on their sides (well, the home ones at least). Aguero and City will get an ovation, and depending on results, Anfield and Leicester may have a party. Aston Villa could be the Champions League King (Power? sorry!) makers as they take on Chelsea in the top-four battle.

06:30PM



Manchester City have been absolutely mobbed by jubilant fans as they come off the bus for their final game of the season at the Etihad. Pep has quite a smirk on his face - and well deserved.

06:33PM



"It has been some season for City as they got back to the top of the pile. It has been tough for Liverpool with their injuries, but we are sure to have a thrilling 90 minutes, with the Reds, Leicester and Chelsea all pushing for the top four," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. He's not wrong.

06:29PM



You can check out Aguero's farewell here, and the scenarios at stake for the others here.

06:27PM



I would be here all day with 20 team sheets, but the big news so far is Sergio Aguero starts on the bench for City as they face Everton for the Argentine’s final game at the Etihad. Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all start. Hopefully no injuries ahead of the Champions League final next week.

06:27PM



So let’s take a look at the rundown. All games kick-off simultaneously across England, with a full card of 10 clashes kicking off at 7pm.

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Everton

Sheffield v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Manchester United

06:26PM



We also have the added bonus of the new Europa League Conference race — while not as attractive as its big brothers, it is still a European ticket.

06:25PM



We know that Manchester City are champs — they will be lifting the trophy a little later. We know Sheffield, Fulham and West Brom are down, but there are teams still fighting for a massive amount today as Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool push for the coveted top-four slots and Champions League football next season.

06:25PM

