So Manchester City canter to another title (5-0), Liverpool and Chelsea take the Champions League spots. What a final day, thanks for watching...
Results
Arsenal 2 - 0 Brighton & Hove AlbionA
ston Villa 2 - 1 Chelsea
Fulham 0 - 2 Newcastle United
Leeds United 3 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City 2 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 5 - 0 Everton
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Burnley
West Ham United 3 - 0 Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 2 Manchester United
GOAL: LEICESTER 2 SPURS 4
Gareth Bale bage another to condemn to fifth in the table. They got all Spursy again on the final day. Liverpool are third and Chelsea fourth. But what a finale for Aguero!
GOALS APLENTY
Fabian Schar secures a win for Newcastle as Arsenal defeat Brighton. Hal Robson-Kanu has also grabbed a late one as Leeds beat West Brom 3-1.
GOAL: LEICESTER 2 SPURS 3
Huge goal as that secures Champions League football for Liverpool and Chelsea. Gareth Bale bangs it in to get Tottenham into the Europa slots.
GOAL: CITY 5 EVERTON 0
Aguero grabs a second on his finale. I am having kittens. In another farewell Wijnaldum gets a big hug from Klopp ahead of his departure to Spanish pastures from Liverpool.
GOAL: LIVERPOOL 2 PALACE 0
Mane bags the three points and a place in the Champions League.
GOAL: AGUEROOO
What a fine finale for Sergio as he scores on his final bow at the Etihad. Glorious.
GOAL: ARSENAL 2 BRIGHTON 0
Pepe strikes twice to somewhat salvage a wreck of an Arsenal season. But bigger news..
Agony for Chelsea as Timo Werner has yet another goal ruled out for offside. Te guy must be on a recrd this season.
And here he comes. Massive applause for Aguero as he take to the Etihad field as a player for the last time. Emotional, but fitting somehow that fans wew allowed here to see this moment.
GOAL: CITY 3 EVERTON 0
While it has been limp from Everton, this is a stylish show from City. Dominant from back to front. No Aguero yet from the bench but it will happen soon.
GOAL: VILLA 2 CHELSEA 0
Chelsea are folding like an envelope. 2-0 as Anwar El Ghazi slots home from the penalty spot.
GOAL: LEICESTER 2 SPURS 1
Vardy smashes home again from the spot. Meaning Chelsea are in a spot of bother
KICK-OFF
And we go again, who will make the final step?
HALF-TIME SCORES
Phew, take a breath. As it stands Liverpool are third, Chelsea fourth and Leicester fifth...
Arsenal 0 - 0 Brighton
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Chelsea
Fulham 0 - 1 Newcastle United
Leeds United 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
Manchester City 2 - 0 Everton
Sheffield United 1 - 0 Burnley
West Ham United 2 - 0 Southampton
Wolves 1 - 2 Manchester United
GOAL: WOLVES 1 UNITED 2
Mata has time to score from the spot befire the whistle.
GOAL: VILLA 1 CHELSEA 0
HUGE goal as Bertrand Traore puts Chelsa behind. One goal for Leicester and Chelsea are fifth. Half-time now and a massive 45 approaches.
GOAL: WOLVES 1 MAN U 1
Semedo levels up to silence the noisy neighbours
GOAL: LEEDS 2 WEST BROM 0
Phillips has Leeds on their way to three points v West Brom before half-time.
GOAL: LEICESTER 1 SPURS 1
Can't look away for a minute as Spurs level, meaning Chelsea are back in the race. Harry Kane's fine strike takes him to the top of the scoring charts.
GOAL: LIVERPOOL 1 PALACE 0
Mane gets on the end of a scuffle after some great play from Firmino to nod home. Vital. Liverpool move from fifth to third and Chelsea on the brink of missing out as it stands.
GOAL: WOLVES 0 MAN U 1
Elanga grabs the opener for the Premier League bridesmaids
GOALS! WEST HAM AND NEWCASTLE LEAD
Willock has put Newcaslte ahead as Steve Bruce enjoys a late-season revival, while Fornals strikes twice to dent West Ham's Europa hopes.
GOAL: Leeds 1-0 West Brom
Rodrigo gets this one to count with a tidy header against already-relegated West Brom
GOAL: LEICESTER 1 SPURS 0
Vardy scores from the spot to get the Foxes back in the top-four hunt.
GOAL: CITY 2 EVERTON 0
Gabriel Jesus gets the match done inside 15 minutes. Get the key men off Pep for the Champions League final.
GOAL: CITY 1 EVERTON 0
Kevin De Bruyne gets the party started at the Etihad. Oh, hold on..
So close to throwing another spanner in the Liverpool season. Andros Townsend breaks clear and fires wide with only the keeper to beat. But we have a goal elsewhere...
West Ham are in the hunt for a Europa League spot, but nothing doing so far against Southampton. Leeds have had a Harrison goal ruled out of offside against West Brom. Don't worry, the goals are coming...
Crystal Palace force Liverpool on the backfoot with Alisson making two vital stops. This will be eventful as both sides are going for it.
KICK-OFF
Away we go in 10 games. We are in for a finale to remember!
With 10 games on the go, expect a flurry of goal alerts rather than my eloquent chit-chat, for which I can only apologies - or say you are welcome... 20 mins to go.
Obviously the other big news is that fans are back to roar on their sides (well, the home ones at least). Aguero and City will get an ovation, and depending on results, Anfield and Leicester may have a party. Aston Villa could be the Champions League King (Power? sorry!) makers as they take on Chelsea in the top-four battle.
Manchester City have been absolutely mobbed by jubilant fans as they come off the bus for their final game of the season at the Etihad. Pep has quite a smirk on his face - and well deserved.
"It has been some season for City as they got back to the top of the pile. It has been tough for Liverpool with their injuries, but we are sure to have a thrilling 90 minutes, with the Reds, Leicester and Chelsea all pushing for the top four," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. He's not wrong.
I would be here all day with 20 team sheets, but the big news so far is Sergio Aguero starts on the bench for City as they face Everton for the Argentine’s final game at the Etihad. Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all start. Hopefully no injuries ahead of the Champions League final next week.
So let’s take a look at the rundown. All games kick-off simultaneously across England, with a full card of 10 clashes kicking off at 7pm.
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Sheffield v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United
We also have the added bonus of the new Europa League Conference race — while not as attractive as its big brothers, it is still a European ticket.
We know that Manchester City are champs — they will be lifting the trophy a little later. We know Sheffield, Fulham and West Brom are down, but there are teams still fighting for a massive amount today as Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool push for the coveted top-four slots and Champions League football next season.
Hello and welcome to the big finale to another -unlike any other — English Premier League season.