Dubai: Arsenal training ground has been renamed Sobha Realty Training Centre after the Dubai-based real estate developer became the first training ground naming rights partner.

Arsenal and Sobha Realty have signed a new long-term vision for their partnership, which will see Sobha Realty becoming a Principal Partner of Arsenal and the official training kit sleeve partner for the club’s men’s and women’s teams.

The partnership will see Arsenal benefit from Sobha Realty’s unrivalled expertise to explore the development opportunities at the club’s training ground. This supports the ambition to engineer excellence and to create the best possible environment for the men’s and women’s players, coaches, and staff.

Mutually beneficial partnerships

Arsenal Chief Commercial Officer, Juliet Slot said: “Sobha Realty is a dynamic business with big ambitions. We’re excited to build on our partnership and tap into their extensive knowledge in property development. Our exciting new deal is a strong sign of our commitment to building mutually beneficial partnerships which support the objectives of both Arsenal and our partner.”

Arsenal Sporting Director, Eduardo Cesar Daud Gaspar, added: “This is a very exciting agreement that will help us develop the best possible environment for our men’s and women’s players, coaches and support staff for years to come. Our training centre is a big part of our people’s lives. It’s not just about working hard on the pitches, but also working in our office spaces, learning, relaxing and spending time with teammates, colleagues and their families. We are building a winning team and a winning culture; attention to detail is very important and it’s crucial that our people have the right conditions to prepare well and perform at their best.”

Arsenal and Sobha Realty first came together in September 2023 with the developer securing naming rights to The WM Club — a premium match day hospitality suite at Emirates Stadium — which has since been redesigned and is now known as ‘The WM Club, Presented by Sobha.’

Transcending boundaries

Sobha Realty branding has also featured at men’s and women’s home fixtures at Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park since the launch of the partnership.

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said: “At Sobha Realty, we aim to establish robust partnerships that transcend boundaries, and our journey with Arsenal exemplifies this ethos. Together, we seek to leave a lasting legacy and make a significant impact that goes beyond sponsorship.”