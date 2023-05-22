Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be moving to a major European club in a few weeks. The 38-year-old surprised everyone with his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia earlier this year after leaving Manchester United.
Despite wanting to join another Champions League team, there were limited offers for Ronaldo, so he opted for the Gulf State, attracted by a highly lucrative contract worth close to £200m-per-year.
However, the move hasn’t been without difficulties, as reports suggest he and his family have struggled to adapt to life in Riyadh due to the language barrier. Recent rumours have linked him with a return to Real Madrid, but it appears the Spanish club is not interested in a reunion.
Another report suggests Bayern Munich could be a potential destination, thanks to the interest and financial backing of German businessman Markus Schon, who dreams of seeing Ronaldo play at the Allianz Arena.
Pay cut
Schon, who made his wealth from Yeezy Sneakers, has approached Bayern to facilitate the move and is willing to finance it. While Ronaldo would need to accept a significant pay cut, Schon believes his desire to extend his Champions League records could persuade him to make the switch.
Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has downplayed the rumours, but some believe signing Ronaldo could benefit the team, especially with Borussia Dortmund likely to end their 10-year reign as champions.
This summer is expected to bring significant changes, with Thomas Tuchel prepared to revamp the squad, resulting in the potential departures of Joshua Kimmich and Sadio Mane, among other high-profile players.