Dubai: Former Manchester City and Spain striker Alvaro Negredo made amends for early misses with a hat-trick as incoming coach Caio Cesar Zanardi Gomes got off to a winning start with a comeback 4-2 victory over neighbours Al Wasl in 19th round action of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) on Wednesday.

With opposing skippers Caio Canedo and Alvaro Negredo getting a brace apiece it all looked like the two sides were destined to share points. But second-half substitute Yaqoob accepted a lovely ball from Negredo to curl past the outstretched hands of Al Wasl goalkeeper Humaid Abdullah Ali and set the Blues on to their fifth win of this season.

The visitors had opened the scoring in the sixth minute with skipper Canedo slamming home from the penalty spot following a VAR referral, while Negredo made amends for a missed first-half penalty to find the equaliser in the 53rd minute after their opponents had been reduced to 10 following a red card to Salem Al Azizi.

However, The Cheetahs refused to give up and Canedo got a second when he snatched the ball from Lebanese Joan Oumari to place past Ahmad Shambieh a minute after the hour mark. The home team made a fantastic comeback when Negredo got his second of the evening in the 77th minute when he slammed in a rebound for the second time to make it 2-2.