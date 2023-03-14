Dubai: According to reports from The Daily Mail, Wilfried Zaha has been offered a £9 million-a-year contract by Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad as they try to lure the Ivorian winger away from Crystal Palace.
Zaha’s contract with the Premier League team expires in the summer, and the club is keen to keep him.
Lucrative offer
They have offered him a “most lucrative” deal in the club’s history, with a contract worth around £200,000-a-week. However, it is not clear whether Zaha has rejected the offer.
Palace manager Patrick Vieira is hopeful that Zaha will stay at the club, but the decision is ultimately up to the player.
Zaha has had an average season by his standards, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances this campaign.
Zaha’s future being up in the air when approaching a transfer window is nothing new. He has been linked with moves away from the South Londoners for the last five seasons.
Big hit
But the 30-year-old may finall make the move to Saudi Arabia where Cristiano Ronaldo now plies his trade with Al Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has been a big hit with his new club after arriving in January.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker had his contract with Manchester United terminated following a sensational interview with Piers Morgan but the 38-year-old has settled into life in Riyadh very well by scoring eight goals since his high-profile move.