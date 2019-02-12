If France 1998 was the first spark, then there were many more successful footballing moments to follow over the next 20-odd years as Japan has gone on to become one of the most successful football nations of Asia. As a testament, since their maiden appearance in 1998, Japan have gone on to qualify for the next five successive Fifa World Cups. And they have not been mere contestants at these continental competitions as they have advanced to the second round on three occasions — in 2002 when they co-hosted the football spectacle with South Korea, followed by 2010 and last year in hosted by Russia.