London: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has overseen an incredible run of form in which the club have gone on a run of six straight wins and currently sit third on the Premier League table. This is despite the fact that the imposition of a transfer ban has forced them to promote a number of academy players to the first team.
Lampard seems to have implemented a strict disciplinary regime for the young squad, including a range of fines that vary according to the indiscretion. This includes a fine of a whopping £20,000 for being late for training.
If a player fails to report an illness or injury before a day off or an hour-and-a-half before training, he will be slapped with a fine of £10,000. Lateness for treatment and medical appointments or match day departure incurs a fine of £2,500.
A player will have to pay £1,000 if his phone rings during a team meal or meeting or if the player wears the wrong clothing for travel or on matchdays.
The fines are doubled if not paid within 14 days and the money is reportedly going toward team activities and charities.