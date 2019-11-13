Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has overseen an incredible run of form in which the club have gone on a run of six straight wins and currently sit third on the Premier League table. This is despite the fact that the imposition of a transfer ban has forced them to promote a number of academy players to the first team.

Lampard seems to have implemented a strict disciplinary regime for the young squad, including a range of fines that vary according to the indiscretion. This includes a fine of a whopping £20,000 for being late for training.

If a player fails to report an illness or injury before a day off or an hour-and-a-half before training, he will be slapped with a fine of £10,000. Lateness for treatment and medical appointments or match day departure incurs a fine of £2,500.

A player will have to pay £1,000 if his phone rings during a team meal or meeting or if the player wears the wrong clothing for travel or on matchdays.