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Ferrari World hosts ladies-only run for Emirati Women's Day

The run offers distances suited to every fitness level

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
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Ferrari World hosts ladies-only run for Emirati Women's Day

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will celebrate Emirati Women’s Day by hosting the third edition of its Ladies Run on 30th August, offering a women-only sporting experience combining fitness and friendly competition.

Held in cool, fully enclosed, air-conditioned comfort, the run offers distances suited to every fitness level, including 2.5km for beginners, 5km for recreational runners and 10km for more experienced runners.

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Starting inside Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the route takes participants through the park, into Yas Mall and back via the Italian Village before returning to the finish point.

Check-in begins at 6am, with the 10km run starting at 7am, followed by the 5km run at 7.03am and the 2.5km run at 7.08am. The event will conclude with the podium presentation at 8.30am.

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