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UEFA set to investigate alleged spitting incident in Ireland-Israel clash

An Irish coach alleged an Israeli player spat at him

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Ireland and Israel played twice in the Nations League because the group stage
Ireland and Israel played twice in the Nations League because the group stage
AFP-PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC

Dubai: UEFA has confirmed it will launch a disciplinary inquiry following an incident involving an Israeli player who has been accused of spitting at a member of Ireland’s coaching staff during Sunday’s politically tense Nations League meeting.

European football’s governing body said the investigation will examine “any potential misconducts from player(s)” during the match in Serbia.

“Following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at half-time, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s),” said the full statement.

The match at TSC Arena in Backa Topola on Sunday was marked by heated exchanges both on and off the field.

Irish media reported after the game that Ireland’s athletic coach Damien Doyle had alleged an Israeli player spat at him following the half-time whistle.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson was asked about the alleged incident during his post-match press conference but chose not to go into detail.

“I was there. I’m not going to comment. It’s something a disciplinary committee will look at,” he said.

Israel manager Ran Ben-Shimon said he was away from the touchline when the incident occurred and therefore did not witness it.

“Half-time, I was in the dressing room, in my room with my ⁠⁠⁠⁠staff; I didn’t see anything. When I’m going to see and check, I will get ⁠⁠⁠⁠back to you with the answer,” he told reporters.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson admitted he was relieved to see the two-game series come to an end, saying the matches had “taken a toll” on his players.

The Ireland boss can now turn his attention back to the team’s footballing priorities after a fortnight dominated by the intense build-up and fallout surrounding the fixtures.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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