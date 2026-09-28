The gestures came amid controversy surrounding the fixture, with the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict adding to the scrutiny around the match. Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu also made himself unavailable for selection, citing his personal beliefs about "the loss of innocent lives."

O’Shea shook hands with the match officials but kept his hands behind his back when he approached Solomon, before walking away without making eye contact. The Irish players also wore black armbands and lowered their heads during Israel’s national anthem.

Solomon, who captained Israel, is a forward for West Ham United. The 27-year-old joined the English club from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer and had scored twice in nine appearances for West Ham before the international break in the EFL Championship.

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