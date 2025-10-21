Women's Epic Arabia: Stepping outside your comfort zone

High-profile event promises a unique blend of challenge, empowerment, and celebration
Dubai: This isn’t your usual race — it’s something entirely different. This November, women across the UAE will gear up for a trailblazing experience as Women’s Epic Arabia returns — an unforgettable event that’s rewriting the rules of running.
The region’s first and only women-only trail running series, it is set against the stunning backdrop of Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, this high-profile event promises a unique blend of challenge, empowerment, and celebration.
What sets Women’s Epic apart is its inspiring origin. Born in the rugged mountains of Utah, it was created to offer women their own space on the trail — a space to push limits, find strength, and celebrate every milestone. Now, that powerful mission continues in Dubai: breaking down barriers in the running world and inviting more women to experience the thrill of crossing a finish line — many for the very first time.
“Too many women have never had the opportunity to discover what happens when they step outside their comfort zone,” said Hannah Hall, Event Marketing Lead for Women’s Epic Arabia. “We’re here to change that. Women’s Epic is all about giving women in the UAE a chance to take that first bold step and realise just how powerful they truly are.”
This year’s event features a range of accessible distances to suit every level: a friendly 1km starter run, adventurous 5km and 10km routes, and an ambitious 20km challenge in future editions for those ready to take on tougher terrain. A signature feature of the event is the Women’s Epic Bell — rung by runners at each kilometre to mark progress with purpose and pride.
Eisa Sharif, Director of Events at the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his excitement about Dubai hosting another pioneering initiative for women. “Thanks to the vision of our leaders, we’re always encouraged to take on new challenges. An event like Women’s Epic Arabia elevates the profile of women’s sports not just in Dubai, but across the UAE and the Middle East,” he said.
“We’ve seen a strong response so far, and we’re confident next month’s experience will be truly exceptional.”
After the race, participants can relax and reconnect at Lapita’s Polynesian-inspired resort. From wellness offerings and serene surroundings to family-friendly features like the Kids Club and Tiki House, the venue offers a well-rounded experience perfect for runners and their supporters alike. While these amenities are open to all guests, they underscore the value of choosing Lapita as a base for race weekend.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox