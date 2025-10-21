Women's Epic Arabia: Stepping outside your comfort zone

What sets Women’s Epic apart is its inspiring origin. Born in the rugged mountains of Utah, it was created to offer women their own space on the trail — a space to push limits, find strength, and celebrate every milestone. Now, that powerful mission continues in Dubai: breaking down barriers in the running world and inviting more women to experience the thrill of crossing a finish line — many for the very first time.

After the race, participants can relax and reconnect at Lapita’s Polynesian-inspired resort. From wellness offerings and serene surroundings to family-friendly features like the Kids Club and Tiki House, the venue offers a well-rounded experience perfect for runners and their supporters alike. While these amenities are open to all guests, they underscore the value of choosing Lapita as a base for race weekend.

Eisa Sharif, Director of Events at the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his excitement about Dubai hosting another pioneering initiative for women. “Thanks to the vision of our leaders, we’re always encouraged to take on new challenges. An event like Women’s Epic Arabia elevates the profile of women’s sports not just in Dubai, but across the UAE and the Middle East,” he said.

This year’s event features a range of accessible distances to suit every level: a friendly 1km starter run, adventurous 5km and 10km routes, and an ambitious 20km challenge in future editions for those ready to take on tougher terrain. A signature feature of the event is the Women’s Epic Bell — rung by runners at each kilometre to mark progress with purpose and pride.

“Too many women have never had the opportunity to discover what happens when they step outside their comfort zone,” said Hannah Hall, Event Marketing Lead for Women’s Epic Arabia. “We’re here to change that. Women’s Epic is all about giving women in the UAE a chance to take that first bold step and realise just how powerful they truly are.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.