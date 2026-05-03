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Ferguson taken to hospital before Man Utd win against Liverpool

Reports suggest the Scot was taken to hospital as a precaution.

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AFP
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Former Manchester United soccer manager Alex Ferguson
Former Manchester United soccer manager Alex Ferguson
AP

Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling ill before the Red Devils' 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Ferguson, 84, is a regular attendee at Old Trafford and was pictured on social media meeting guests at the stadium earlier in the day.

United did not comment when contacted by AFP.

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Reports suggest the Scot, who suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Current United boss Michael Carrick, who played under Ferguson, is hoping the result, which secured the club's return to the Champions League next season, will boost his spirits.

"I was very affected by it, the news, and then we just hope he's alright," Carrick said in his post-match press conference.

"I don't know the latest, we hope for him to be in good shape. We wish him all the best and hopefully the result, when he hears about it, gives him a good boost."

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues during a glittering 27-year reign at United.

Since his retirement in 2013, United have not won either competition and Carrick is their seventh manager in the 13 years since.

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