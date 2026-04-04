Minerva become first Indian academy to defeat Liverpool 6-0, exit next round

A historic win that puts Indian academy football on the map
In a moment that will be remembered for years in Indian football, Minerva Academy FC’s U15 team stunned Liverpool FC with a remarkable 6-0 win at the Mediterranean International Cup (MIC) 2026 in Spain.
It was not just a victory. It felt like a statement.
Facing one of the biggest names in world football at youth level, the Punjab based academy played with confidence, belief and fearlessness. Wahengbam Raj Singh led the charge with a brilliant hat trick, while Mohammad Azam Khan added two more. Lisham Amarson Singh completed the scoring to seal a famous night for the young Indian side.
Behind this rise is Minerva’s owner and driving force, Ranjit Bajaj, who has almost single handedly pushed the academy forward. From scouting young talent to taking teams abroad and giving them exposure at the highest level, Bajaj has played a central role in shaping this journey and backing Indian football when support has often been limited from the authorities. He has shared his frustration on many occasions as well.
This was part of a dream run in Spain.
Minerva became the first Indian club to compete in the prestigious MIC tournament, and they made sure their presence was felt. They moved through the group stage without a stumble, beating Boca Orange County 4-1, Kaptiva Sports Academy 3-0 and EF Santa Ana 1-0. The momentum continued in the knockout rounds with a 3-0 win over CS Braves Ahuntsic, before the historic demolition of Liverpool in the Round of 16.
Their journey carried the weight of everything they had achieved over the past year. In 2025, this same group had already lifted the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup and Norway Cup, earning recognition on the global stage. They were even felicitated by Lionel Messi in Delhi, a moment that underlined how far they had come.
But football can be cruel.
Just a day after their unforgettable win over Liverpool, Minerva’s run came to an end in the quarterfinals with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Spanish side UE Figueres. It was a tight contest, with Minerva matching their opponents throughout. The game was level at 1-1 at half time, and the Indian side looked in control for long periods.
The decisive moment came late, when Figueres were awarded a penalty which sealed the result. The decision sparked frustration among players and supporters, who felt several fouls on Minerva had gone unnoticed during the game.
There was heartbreak at the final whistle, but also immense pride.
This team, built through determination and even crowd funding, travelled without support from the All India Football Federation and still managed to take on the world. Their 6-0 win over Liverpool is already being celebrated across the country among football fans, not just for the result but for what it represents.
For Indian football, it is not all doom and gloom. There is hope in moments like this, but it still feels distant, with the system yet to fully support and align with such talent. They need to be nurtured. For that the system should find a roadmap first and foremost.