Dubai: Ocean Fair and Layari Kings recorded easy victories in the 18th edition of the Oasis Cup at the Dubai Investment Park Ocean Fair ground.

Ocean Fair Sports Club beat Renegades Club by 70 runs, while Layari Kings defeated Red Rose by 120 runs.

In Ocean Fair’s triumph there were good knocks from Yaqoob Ritchie (44), Mohammad Ilyas (44 not out) and Hassan Raza (30) while Bader Mirza bagged three wickets.

Chasing the score, Renegades were bowled out for 93 20 overs. Hafeez Afridi and Shafaqat Ali took three wickets each.

Brief scores: Ocean Fair Sports Club bt Renegades Club by 70 runs. Ocean Fair Sports Club 162 for 9 wickets (Yaqoob Ritchie 44, Hasnain Raza 30, Mohammad Ilyas 44 no, Bader Mirza 3 for 21, Hassan Nisar 2 for 13) Renegades Club 93 in 20 overs (Aqeel Saddique 33no, Shafaqat Ali 3 for 12, Hafeez Afridi 3 for 17, Basit Ali 2 for 21)

Layari Kings bt Red Rose by 120 runs. Layari Kings 195 for 5 in 20 overs (Abrar Tariq 49, Ahsan Ali 35 Nael Tanvir 22 Munad Akbri 31 no)

Red Rose made 75 in 114.2 overs (Sajid Ali 23, Mohammad Waqas 27, Nasir Khan 3 for 23, Ahmed 2 for 13).

Warriors bt Ashif Amla by 4 runs. Warriors 164 for 7 in 20 overs (Umair Asif 61, Azeem Siddique 25; Akhil Karakera 3 for 27) Ashif Amla 110 all out.

All Star Rangers bt ENBD by 9 runs. All Star Rangers 186 for 8 in 20 overs. (Thiru Malai 69, Gerard Gerry 29; Sayed Maqsood 23. Hammad Ali 3 for 20 Rajish Kumar 2 for 15) ENBD 177 all out.