DXB Snow Run at Ski Dubai returns for seventh edition

Runners can choose between two distances: 3km (three loops) or 5km (five loops), and they have the option to compete individually or as part of a team of five, racing against other groups.

This mix of solo and team participation adds an exciting competitive element, while the indoor snow environment makes it a truly memorable experience for everyone, from casual runners to more serious athletes.

Even in the -4°C environment, participants are sure to warm up while running. It’s best to wear regular sportswear, soft-soled shoes, and gloves with a good grip. Participants may also want to bring a change of clothes for after the race.

For individual runners, the 5km early-bird entries cost AED 126 for both males and females aged 13–70, with Group A starting at 6:30 am and Group B at 6:50am.

The 3km early-bird entries are slightly lower at AED 115.50, with multiple start groups from 7:10 am to 8:30 am (Groups C to G).

For those running as part of a team of five, the early-bird price per person is AED 94.50.

This pricing structure allows participants to choose their preferred distance, start time, and whether they want to compete individually or as part of a team, making the event accessible and flexible for everyone.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.