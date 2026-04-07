DXB Snow Run at Ski Dubai returns for seventh edition

Registration for one of Dubai’s most unique events is open now
Dubai: Back by popular demand, the DXB Snow Run returns for its seventh edition on Sunday 17 May, giving Dubai’s runners a unique indoor escape as temperatures begin to soar.
Working alongside the Dubai Sports Council, Ski Dubai invites runners aged 13–70 to a distinctive -4°C event, fostering community spirit, inclusion, and well-being as part of the UAE Year of Family.
The DXB Snow Run is an annual event held at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, offering participants a one-of-a-kind indoor running experience in sub-zero temperatures of -4°C.
Participants get the unique opportunity to escape Dubai’s heat while taking on a challenging snowy course.
Runners can choose between two distances: 3km (three loops) or 5km (five loops), and they have the option to compete individually or as part of a team of five, racing against other groups.
This mix of solo and team participation adds an exciting competitive element, while the indoor snow environment makes it a truly memorable experience for everyone, from casual runners to more serious athletes.
Even in the -4°C environment, participants are sure to warm up while running. It’s best to wear regular sportswear, soft-soled shoes, and gloves with a good grip. Participants may also want to bring a change of clothes for after the race.
The event offers a range of pricing options depending on distance, start group, and participation type.
For individual runners, the 5km early-bird entries cost AED 126 for both males and females aged 13–70, with Group A starting at 6:30 am and Group B at 6:50am.
The 3km early-bird entries are slightly lower at AED 115.50, with multiple start groups from 7:10 am to 8:30 am (Groups C to G).
For those running as part of a team of five, the early-bird price per person is AED 94.50.
Team start groups include 3km races beginning between 8:30 am and 9:30am.
This pricing structure allows participants to choose their preferred distance, start time, and whether they want to compete individually or as part of a team, making the event accessible and flexible for everyone.