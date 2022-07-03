Sxnderborg: Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen snatched victory in the third stage of the Tour de France today edging Wout van Aert on the line but the Belgian retained the overall race leader’s yellow jersey.
BikeExchange rider Groenewegen ensured Jumbo’s van Aert finished second for the third time after the 182km stage, the last in Denmark before the race returns to France, with large crowds lining the route in the Jutland region.
Darting through
Stage 3 came down to a four-way battle between Groenewegen, van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan. Van Aert launched first but was too preoccupied with events on his immediate right as Sagan moved up his inside, with Groenewegen darting through on the line to win by the narrowest of margins. Philipsen took third ahead of Sagan, who wagged his finger at Van Aert after the finish.
The Tour takes a break on Monday as the peloton heads to France.