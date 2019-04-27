Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) is fouled by LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the second half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles: Kevin Durant scored a play-off career high 50 points as the Golden State Warriors blasted their way into the second round of the NBA play-offs by clobbering the Los Angeles Clippers 129-110 on Friday.

Durant made history by equalling the most points scored in the first half of a play-off game with 38 of his 50 coming in the opening half. He tied former Phoenix Sun star Charles Barkley who scored 38 of his 56 points in the first half of a series clinching win over Golden State 25 years ago.

Durant was at a loss to explain his masterful performance on Friday. “I am just out there playing. I was so lost in the game I am not really thinking about anything else but winning the possession. It is tough to explain. I am just in it,” he said.

The Warriors advance to face the Houston Rockets, beginning on Sunday in Oakland. Houston was already in Oakland waiting for the Warriors to finish the series so they can start the second round on Sunday.