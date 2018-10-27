Los Angeles: Kevin Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the NBA champion Golden State Warriors manhandled the New York Knicks 128-100 Friday at Madison Square Garden.

“I just tried to be aggressive and score,” Durant said. “I thought our third quarter was pretty bad. I tried to give us a spark by scoring in the fourth and it got us going.”

Durant said being the defending NBA champions means every other team is trying to knock them off that lofty perch.

“They challenged us tonight. It’s better to be the hunted and get everybody’s best game. It brings out the best in us,” Durant said.

He finished 17 of 24 from the floor, including five of nine from 3-point range, and seized nine rebounds.