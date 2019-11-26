Anaheim, California: Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 23 saves for his first shutout this season and the Anaheim Ducks ended the New York Islanders’ 17-game point streak with a 3-0 victory Monday night.

The Islanders went 15-0-2 during the longest point streak in franchise history. They hadn’t lost in regulation since October 11 against Carolina, but had gone into overtime in each of their previous four games before facing Anaheim.

Patrick Marleau scored at 2:35 of overtime to give the surging San Jose Sharks a close 4-3 win over Los Angeles. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout to lift Columbus 1-0 over Ottawa.