Dubai: Beach sports lover are in for a treat this weekend and the next, as Dubai Sports Council have announced a “Beach Sports Week” that will see competition in four different events taking place at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.
The beach sports festival, being organised by Dubai Sports Council in co-operation with different partners, will start on July 23 with the Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament, a three-day event that will feature 16 teams, comprising of two players each.
Organised in cooperation with Elite Volleyball Academy, the men’s volleyball tournament matches are scheduled to take place from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, while on Friday and Saturday, matches will be conducted in two sessions – morning from 7am to 9.30am and evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Registration is still open and those interested can get in touch with the organisers through WhatsApp on +971568111876 and +971563811155.
There is beach volleyball tournament for the ladies as well. The Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament, taking place on July 24, 25 and 31, and August 1, will see competition in three categories: 2x2 Female, 2x2 Mix and 4x4 Mix, where at least two of the players should be ladies.
The tournament is being organised in cooperation with Esperia Volleyball Academy and teams interested in taking part can register through the website: BVB Tournament/Esperia Volley.