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Dubai Games 2027: Dates announced for eighth edition

5 categories will test participants' teamwork, agility and ability to overcome challenges

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai Games 2027: Dates announced for eighth edition

The four-day sporting event will feature five categories, bringing together government employees, community teams, juniors and international participants.

Dubai: The eighth edition of Dubai Games will take place from March 25 to 28, 2027, the organising committee has announced.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event has grown into one of the city's major team-based sporting competitions.

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Since its launch in 2018, Dubai Games has attracted increasing numbers of participants. The inaugural edition featured 1,054 participants across 154 teams. By 2026, this had grown to more than 1,600 participants representing 239 teams from 56 cities worldwide.

Five competition categories

The 2027 tournament will feature five categories: Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities and Battle of the Juniors.

Participants will take on a series of physical challenges designed to test their teamwork, agility and ability to overcome obstacles together.

The event brings together government employees, community members, young participants and international teams, giving them an opportunity to compete, build friendships and test their abilities.

The organising committee said the tournament aims to promote teamwork, determination and collaboration while strengthening community ties.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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