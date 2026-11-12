Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event has grown into one of the city's major team-based sporting competitions.

Since its launch in 2018, Dubai Games has attracted increasing numbers of participants. The inaugural edition featured 1,054 participants across 154 teams. By 2026, this had grown to more than 1,600 participants representing 239 teams from 56 cities worldwide.

Participants will take on a series of physical challenges designed to test their teamwork, agility and ability to overcome obstacles together.

The 2027 tournament will feature five categories: Battle of the Government – Men, Battle of the Government – Women, Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities and Battle of the Juniors.

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