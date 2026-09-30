Italian pro sees UAE turning major tournaments into grassroots golf momentum
Dubai: The UAE has become a major hub for international golf, but Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi, who now calls Dubai home, believes its success goes well beyond big tournaments and star players.
“I think the UAE has done a really good job of making golf accessible and putting it on the international map,” Migliozzi said in an interview with Gulf News.
“They’ve invested heavily in world-class courses and facilities, but also in bringing major tournaments and some of the best players in the world to the region.”
For UAE golf fans, those international tournaments offer the chance to see some of the sport’s leading names compete in the region. But Migliozzi believes what happens beyond those major events is just as important.
“What’s particularly impressive is that they’ve looked at the sport from a long-term perspective. But it’s not just about hosting big events. There’s a real effort to grow participation, introduce younger people to the game, and make golf part of the wider sporting culture.”
Migliozzi has his own ambitions at the highest level of the game. He tells Gulf News that his first professional victory on the European Tour in 2019 remains particularly important to him.
“I think my first professional win on the European Tour in 2019 was a special moment,” he said.
“Going into the final day, the leaderboard was incredibly close and the pressure was high. But with a few important birdies I pushed on to win by one shot.
“That was a proud feeling – and I carried that form through the season and won my second European Tour tournament just a few months later.”
His fourth-place finish at the US Open in 2021, in his first Major appearance, gave Migliozzi another significant career moment.
But he wants more.
“Obviously, the 4th place finish at the US Open in 2021 was a nice way to mark my first Major tournament, but I have a real hunger to make more progress in those big occasions,” he said.
“As a pro golfer, there’s always unfinished business when it comes to the Majors.”
For Migliozzi, trophies remain the ultimate target, although he acknowledges that a golfer’s motivation has to evolve with form.
“Motivation changes throughout each season. Ultimately, you want to be winning the trophies and that’s always where my focus is,” he said.
“But form can change, and you can experience difficult moments. That’s when motivation has to shift, and you set intermediate goals, pushing your way back into contention for the trophies.”
It is part of the reality of elite sport.
“That’s the life of a sports person. We love winning, but the journey is not always direct.”
Migliozzi also spoke about his partnership with Omega and the parallels he sees between golf and watchmaking, particularly when it comes to precision.
“For me, one of the biggest things in golf is being able to find consistent precision” Migliozzi said.
“Every professional can hit great shots, but the real challenge is doing it over and over again throughout four rounds. When the pressure is on, that’s when performance matters.
“You have to stand over those important shots, stay composed, and hit the ball exactly as you know how. Omega is an emblem of that spirit, and I feel quite inspired to have them as a supporter.”
He believes the attention to small margins in golf offers another connection.
“Absolutely there’s a connection. What I know about Omega is that they scrutinize every detail in their watchmaking. Any small chance for improved precision becomes an obsession.
“As a golfer, it’s the same. Not only in your overall game, but in every shot. You’re looking for the margins that can turn a tournament in your favour.”
For all the focus on victories and Major ambitions, Migliozzi wants the next five years of his career to be about enjoying the game as well as succeeding in it.
“Primarily I want to enjoy my career as a golfer,” he said.
“I love the game and I want to embrace the life I have. I do feel fortunate and I want to make the most of every opportunity in the game.”
Away from competition, balance remains equally important.
“Away from golf, it’s important for me to have a good balance. Golf takes up a huge part of my life, but family, friends and the people close to me are just as important.”