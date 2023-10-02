London: Luke Donald said he “would consider” keeping the European Ryder Cup captaincy for the next tournament in two years’ time after leading his team to victory in Rome on Sunday.

The 45-year-old, a four-time Ryder Cup winner as a player, earned rave reviews for his leadership as Europe regained the trophy with a 16.5-11.5 victory against the United States.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy led calls for Donald to skipper the side again at Bethpage Black in New York and he has not ruled it out.

“I certainly haven’t given it really any thought yet,” the Englishman told Sky Sports News. “It’s something I would have to sit down and think about.

“Of course I would consider it. I’m trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory, and then we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Leaving a legacy

Bernard Gallacher was the last European to lead the side for consecutive terms — losing twice and winning once between 1991 and 1995.

Former world No 1 Donald has won every Ryder Cup he has taken part in as a player and captain and knows that perfect record would be on the line should he lead the side again in 2025.

“Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that,” he said.

“Obviously going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate. It would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment.”

There were joyous scenes of European celebration at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, on the team bus and at the hotel.

“We celebrated like we should have,” said Donald. “It was a fun night, celebrating with teammates, with fans, with family, and memories that will stay with us forever.