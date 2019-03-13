‘We are truly humbled by the continued growth of the event’

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) will be hosting the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship’s 11th edition from April 20-26, at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

At a press conference at the Ritz-Carlton, the UAEJJF revealed that the event will host elite athletes from more than 100 countries, contesting a series of championship titles and competing for a total prize fund of Dh2.52 million (US$687,000).

The final event of the UAEJJF World Ranking Series for the 2018-2019 season will feature the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival & Para Jiu-Jitsu Competitions on April 20, the Abu Dhabi World Youth Championship April 21-22, the Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship on April 23, and the professional competitions for blue to black belt from April 24-26.

During the official announcement, the UAEJJF announced that the championship will be followed by a global awards ceremony in which the Federation will award the best talent and key supporters in the field of jiu-jitsu with a share of an additional $198,000.