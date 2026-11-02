Desert Vipers unveil special sustainability kit ahead of ILT20 Season 5

Desert Vipers unveil eco-friendly kit ahead of ILT20 Season 5 to promote biodiversity
Dubai: The Desert Vipers have unveiled a new sustainability-themed kit ahead of Season 5 of the DP World ILT20, with the design highlighting the importance of protecting nature and tackling the global decline in biodiversity.
The kit was officially launched at the Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) Conference in Guyana, where West Indies batter and Desert Vipers star Shimron Hetmyer presented the new jersey.
Hetmyer also handed Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali a signed shirt and bat in recognition of the franchise becoming the 133rd signatory and first sporting organisation to join the Global Biodiversity Alliance.
Made entirely from recycled materials, the special edition kit will be worn when the Desert Vipers face Dubai Capitals in their Sustainability Match on December 6.
One of the jersey's standout features is the updated Global Biodiversity Stripes, a design created by Professor Miles Richardson of the University of Derby using data from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
The stripes illustrate the decline in global biodiversity since 1970, while the transition from grey to green on the back of the shirt represents hope for nature's recovery through conservation efforts.
The Vipers first introduced the stripes during their Sustainability Match in Season 4, but the latest version incorporates updated findings from the 2026 Living Planet Report.
The initiative forms part of the franchise's ongoing environmental campaign, built around the message 'Without Nature, There Is No Sport'.
Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver said: “I’m delighted that the Desert Vipers will once again be putting nature front and centre at our Sustainability Match during Season 5 of DP World ILT20, by wearing the updated Global Biodiversity Stripes, on our kit. Through the message that Without Nature, There Is No Sport, we hope to inspire the millions of fans watching our match and following on social media to support the team by taking action in their own way to protect and restore nature.”
Alongside the kit launch, the franchise has introduced another environmental initiative, the Desert Vipers Styrex Boundary BioBlitz, which began on November 1.
Supported by Bluewater Group and delivered by Nature Wave, the 20-day campaign will involve activities across Guyana, India and the UAE, encouraging cricket fans to explore local wildlife and record species in their surroundings.
Previous BioBlitz campaigns have attracted 333 participants, who recorded 1,344 species through 3,875 observations, generating an estimated social value of AED 620,000.
Through the new kit and wider environmental activities, the Desert Vipers are looking to use the upcoming ILT20 season to raise awareness of biodiversity conservation both on and off the cricket field.