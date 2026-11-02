Desert Vipers unveil special sustainability kit ahead of ILT20 Season 5

Desert Vipers CEO Phil Oliver said: “I’m delighted that the Desert Vipers will once again be putting nature front and centre at our Sustainability Match during Season 5 of DP World ILT20, by wearing the updated Global Biodiversity Stripes, on our kit. Through the message that Without Nature, There Is No Sport, we hope to inspire the millions of fans watching our match and following on social media to support the team by taking action in their own way to protect and restore nature.”