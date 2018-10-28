Los Angeles: DeMar DeRozan finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 35-point performance from LeBron James to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106 on Saturday.

DeRozan nailed a clutch fadeaway jumper with 16 seconds remaining to help secure the Spurs’ second victory over the Lakers in a week.

DeRozan also had eight assists while Rudy Gay scored 16 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 for the Spurs, who improved to 3-2 on the season.

Kyle Kuzma finished with 15 points and Lance Stephenson added 14 points in the loss. The Lakers shot 53 per cent in the first half and led by as many as 14 points.