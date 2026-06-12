Deadly Blow, Unbreakable Spirit: Raul Jiménez's World Cup Redemption

The Mexican number nine scored his first FIFA World Cup goal in front of his home country
Dubai: As Mexico's players celebrated a winning start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in front of their home fans, few on the pitch would have felt the moment more deeply than goalscorer Raul Jimenez, whose journey back to football's biggest stage is one of the sport's most remarkable comeback stories.
The striker went from being on the brink of retirement to scoring in Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa, helping his country secure all three points in Group A of the tournament at the iconic Azteca Stadium.
After meeting Roberto Alvarado's pinpoint cross from the right to score Mexico's second goal, Jimenez soared into the air in celebration before pointing towards the sky in what appeared to be a heartfelt tribute to his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, who passed away in March.
As more than 80,000 fans inside the Azteca Stadium erupted with joy, the Mexico players rushed to embrace the Wolves forward. It was a moment that seemed to truly sink in for Jimenez, who was overcome with emotion and left in tears.
Jimenez’s strike marked his 46th international goal in his 125th appearance for Mexico, lifting him into joint-second place on the nation’s all-time scoring list, behind only Javier Hernández on 52.
Even before the match had begun, the forward was already reaching a new milestone in his career.
Prior to this game, Jimenez had featured six times as a substitute in World Cup finals, once in 2014, twice in 2018, and on three occasions in 2022.
Despite feeling on top of the world in this moment, he will no doubt be overwhelmed by gratitude simply to be back on the pitch at all, having come through an ordeal less than six years ago that threatened to end his career entirely.
The Mexican suffered a life-threatening head injury on 29 November 2020 while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Early in the game, he collided mid-air with Arsenal defender David Luiz, resulting in a fractured skull.
The incident left Jimenez unconscious on the pitch and required immediate on-field treatment before he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.
He spent several days under specialist care in London as doctors worked to relieve pressure on his brain.
The injury was so severe that there were initial fears not only over his football career, but over his ability to return to normal life.
The recovery process was long and carefully managed, involving months of rehabilitation before he was eventually able to return to training with Wolves.
Against the odds, Jimenez made his return to competitive football in August 2021, gradually rebuilding his fitness and confidence at the highest level.
To this day he continues to wear protective headgear during matches as a precaution, an enduring reminder of the injury that nearly changed everything.