London: Khris Davis led off the bottom of the 10th inning with his second home run of the game, delivering the Oakland Athletics a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series in Oakland, California. A ninth walk-off win of the season kept Oakland (93-61) six-and-a-half games ahead of Tampa Bay in their battle for the second wild-card spot in the American League. The Rays had beaten Toronto earlier in the evening. The A’s remain three-and-a-half games back of the Astros, who routed the Angels, for the AL West lead. Davis’ game-winner, his 45th homer of the season, came on the third pitch of the 10th inning by Matt Magill (3-3), who had stranded the potential winning run at third base to end the ninth.