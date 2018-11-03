Los Angeles: Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points as the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors won their seventh straight with a 116-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Durant delivered 33 points and 13 rebounds and Curry contributed 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Klay Thompson scored 22 points and hit consecutive three-pointers 50 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to give Golden State a 91-89 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard delivered 19 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their best start in franchise history by beating the hapless Phoenix Suns 107-98.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and Serge Ibaka tallied 15 for the Raptors who improved to 8-1.