Yuvraj Singh Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Former all-rounder Yurvaj Singh has slammed India’s fielding performance in the first T20I against West Indies which the hosts won by six wickets.

Despite the win, the Indians were far from impressive on the field as Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma dropped a few catches. In the 16th over, Sundar dropped Shimron Hetmyer on 44, who then went on to score his maiden half-century in T20Is. In the same over, Rohit dropped West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on 24, who went on to hit 37 off 19 balls.

“India very poor on the field today! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket?? Let’s get these runs come on lads,” Yuvraj had tweeted during the innings break on Friday.

India managed to seal victory despite the poor fielding display as Kohli stamped his authority with yet another sublime innings of career-best 94 not out to reach the target with eight balls to spare.