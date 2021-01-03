Dubai: Sharjah Under-19 Cricket Academy overcame Desert Cubs by two wickets in the Ramada Gulf Cup tournament held at the Ajman Oval Cricket Grounds.
The Cubs went into bat first and were 243 all out in 48.2 hours. Saneen Latheef top-scored with 75 of 106 balls, while Anish Ramgopal took 4 for 31 and Yuvraj Barua 4 for 40. In reply, Sharjah got over the line with 244 for 8 in 48 overs. Skipper Yuvraj played a brilliant knock of 92 from 117 balls, keeping a cool head as Sharjah wobbled, with Aryansh Sharma adding 47 in 37 balls and Ameer Hamza 42 in 65 balls. One of the most popular junior tournament in the UAE, 70 Cricket Academies took part in the competition.