Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup’s Player of the Tournament, echoed the sentiment when asked about the Dhoni factor here at an interaction. “I think Mahi (Dhoni) has a great cricket brain. And as a wicketkeeper, you are in the best position to monitor the game and he has done that fantastically over the years. He has been a great captain. (He is) with the young players and guiding Virat (Kohli) all the time,” Yuvraj said.