Younis Khan, Pakistan’s batting coach, insists prolific young batsman Babar Azam should not be compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli, saying the Lahore-born cricketer has his own class.
“It is unfair to compare Babar with Kohli because the latter has been playing international cricket for more than a decade. Whereas, Babar has only played for four or five years,” Younis said. “Don’t put this thing in his mind and let him do his wonders. He has his own class and I want him to become a legendary cricketer and lead Pakistan to victories.”
Younis, who holds the record for the most runs and most centuries scored by a Pakistani in Test cricket history, said when he first played ODIs and Tests, he was being hailed as the perfect replacement for batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq.
“I was put under-pressure when I was compared with Inzamam who debuted in the 1990s and had the 1992 World Cup on his credit,” he said.
Younis, who has been appointed as batting coach for the England tour, said he wanted to prove himself before getting an extended contract.