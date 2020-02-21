Quetta Gladiators's Shane Watson plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League match against Islamabad United in Karachi Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Defending champions Quetta Gladiators got off to a winning start in the opening match of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday night by defeating Islamabad United by three wickets.

Islamabad posted 168 in 19.1 overs and Quetta reached the target in 18.3 overs despite losing seven wickets. Quetta’s nineteen-year-old pacer Mohammad Hasnain with a fine a spell of 4 for 25 was responsible for checking Islamabad’s run flow after Dawid Malan had scored 64 off 40 balls.