If Shah walked away with all the spotlight over the last two days, his skipper Ahmad did not forget to put things in perspective as to what won the Test match for them. “When we were coming from Abu Dhabi after a really heartbreaking loss in the first Test, I told the boys to leave the bitter memories there and focus on the next match. The efforts of Azhar Ali, Harris Sohail and Babar Azam over the first two days set it up for us while Yasir and Hasan Ali kept the pressure up on the Kiwis throughout today. In all my years that I have been playing Test cricket, I have never seen Yasir bowl so well,” he said.