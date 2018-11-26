A scoreline of 50 for one did not look ominous at all but disaster was waiting to strike round the corner. It was the 28th over of the innings when Shah snapped up three wickets (Latham, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls) to scar the visitors so badly from which they could never recover during the innings. New Zealand broke for lunch at 63 for four with a glimmer of hope to put up a fight as skipper Kane Williamson and Bradley-John Watling were still at the crease — but the hopes were dashed soon after lunch as the innings folded up after merely 35.3 overs.